Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5-6-5

(five, six, five)

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

5-3-1-8

(five, three, one, eight)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:41.93

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 41.93)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

05-10-15-28-33

(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $174,000

04-33-46-58-65, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2

(four, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

March 09, 2021 7:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

March 09, 2021 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

March 09, 2021 7:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

March 09, 2021 1:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

March 08, 2021 8:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

March 08, 2021 8:08 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service