Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-8-3

(one, eight, three)

3-2-4

(three, two, four)

8-2-5-4

(eight, two, five, four)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:47.83

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 47.83)

Estimated jackpot: $84,000

02-15-29-32-39

(two, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $339,000

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

17-18-37-44-53, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: three)

05-06-20-40-42, Mega Ball: 27

(five, six, twenty, forty, forty-two; Mega Ball: twenty-seven)

