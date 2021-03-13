Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2-8-7

(two, eight, seven)

4-5-0

(four, five, zero)

1-6-1-1

(one, six, one, one)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:47.33

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 47.33)

Estimated jackpot: $102,000

19-20-22-31-39

(nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

05-11-51-56-61, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(five, eleven, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-one; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

03-07-08-13-21, Mega Ball: 19

(three, seven, eight, thirteen, twenty-one; Mega Ball: nineteen)

