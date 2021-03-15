Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

3-8-8

(three, eight, eight)

5-5-0

(five, five, zero)

3-3-1-4

(three, three, one, four)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:43.25

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 43.25)

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

06-07-09-19-28

(six, seven, nine, nineteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

