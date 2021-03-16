Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2-5-4

(two, five, four)

3-1-5

(three, one, five)

8-2-6-6

(eight, two, six, six)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:49.21

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 49.21)

03-11-13-22-23

(three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

10-41-46-52-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2

(ten, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

