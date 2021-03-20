Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-5-2
(six, five, two)
3-2-6
(three, two, six)
0-7-1-6
(zero, seven, one, six)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:48.25
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 48.25)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000
04-09-23-26-35
(four, nine, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $198,000
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
01-06-22-42-61, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(one, six, twenty-two, forty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)
03-23-27-34-37, Mega Ball: 13
(three, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen)
