Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

3-2-6

(three, two, six)

0-7-1-6

(zero, seven, one, six)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:48.25

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 48.25)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000

04-09-23-26-35

(four, nine, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $198,000

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

01-06-22-42-61, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(one, six, twenty-two, forty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)

03-23-27-34-37, Mega Ball: 13

(three, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

March 20, 2021 7:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

March 20, 2021 7:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

March 20, 2021 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

March 20, 2021 1:22 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

March 19, 2021 9:30 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

March 19, 2021 9:30 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service