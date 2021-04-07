Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
0-4-4
(zero, four, four)
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
0-3-1-8
(zero, three, one, eight)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:42.34
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 42.34)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
19-21-26-30-33
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
27-35-39-51-66, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5
(twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-six; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: five)
02-07-16-40-42, Mega Ball: 20
(two, seven, sixteen, forty, forty-two; Mega Ball: twenty)
