Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

0-4-4

(zero, four, four)

5-4-7

(five, four, seven)

0-3-1-8

(zero, three, one, eight)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:42.34

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 42.34)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

19-21-26-30-33

(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

27-35-39-51-66, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5

(twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-six; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: five)

02-07-16-40-42, Mega Ball: 20

(two, seven, sixteen, forty, forty-two; Mega Ball: twenty)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

April 07, 2021 8:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

April 07, 2021 8:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

April 07, 2021 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

April 07, 2021 7:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

April 07, 2021 7:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

April 07, 2021 1:22 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service