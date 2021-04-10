Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-8-9
(six, eight, nine)
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
1-2-8-9
(one, two, eight, nine)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:48.21
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 48.21)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
01-04-11-20-25
(one, four, eleven, twenty, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
14-16-23-50-53, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, fifty, fifty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
07-08-29-33-47, Mega Ball: 20
(seven, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty)
