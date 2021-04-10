Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-8-9

(six, eight, nine)

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

1-2-8-9

(one, two, eight, nine)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:48.21

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 48.21)

Estimated jackpot: $69,000

01-04-11-20-25

(one, four, eleven, twenty, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

14-16-23-50-53, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, fifty, fifty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

07-08-29-33-47, Mega Ball: 20

(seven, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty)

