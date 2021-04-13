Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

7-6-5

(seven, six, five)

7-9-1

(seven, nine, one)

1-1-4-8

(one, one, four, eight)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:44.95

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 44.95)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000

10-13-15-28-31

(ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

10-15-19-45-68, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(ten, fifteen, nineteen, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

