Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-0-7

(one, zero, seven)

3-9-2

(three, nine, two)

4-0-4-4

(four, zero, four, four)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:45.12

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 45.12)

06-27-28-32-36

(six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $240 million

13-30-33-45-61, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirteen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

April 14, 2021 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

April 14, 2021 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

April 14, 2021 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

April 14, 2021 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

April 14, 2021 2:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

April 13, 2021 9:30 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service