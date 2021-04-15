Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
5-4-8
(five, four, eight)
8-8-4
(eight, eight, four)
1-7-6-8
(one, seven, six, eight)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:45.51
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 45.51)
Estimated jackpot: $99,000
02-08-24-31-33
(two, eight, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Estimated jackpot: $240 million
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
