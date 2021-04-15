CA Lottery

Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

5-4-8

(five, four, eight)

8-8-4

(eight, eight, four)

1-7-6-8

(one, seven, six, eight)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:45.51

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 45.51)

Estimated jackpot: $99,000

02-08-24-31-33

(two, eight, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Estimated jackpot: $240 million

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

April 15, 2021 7:08 PM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

April 15, 2021 7:08 PM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

April 15, 2021 9:16 PM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

April 15, 2021 1:22 PM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

April 14, 2021 9:29 PM

April 14, 2021 9:29 PM
