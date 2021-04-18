Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
3-3-8
(three, three, eight)
1-9-9
(one, nine, nine)
8-3-6-5
(eight, three, six, five)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.77
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.77)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000
11-14-19-38-39
(eleven, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
Estimated jackpot: $257 million
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
