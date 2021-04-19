Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
4-2-2
(four, two, two)
1-9-5
(one, nine, five)
5-5-9-5
(five, five, nine, five)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.30
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.30)
Estimated jackpot: $124,000
10-12-16-21-25
(ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $163,000
Estimated jackpot: $257 million
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Comments