CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

6-9-2

(six, nine, two)

7-1-5

(seven, one, five)

2-6-1-6

(two, six, one, six)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:45.73

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 45.73)

Estimated jackpot: $151,000

03-11-22-30-34

(three, eleven, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-four)

04-28-29-30-60, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, sixty; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

