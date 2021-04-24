Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
4-6-5
(four, six, five)
3-6-8
(three, six, eight)
7-9-1-6
(seven, nine, one, six)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:43.32
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 43.32)
07-12-26-33-39
(seven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $297 million
22-36-48-59-61, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3
(twenty-two, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)
12-14-17-22-24, Mega Ball: 13
(twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four; Mega Ball: thirteen)
Comments