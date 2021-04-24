Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-6-5

(four, six, five)

3-6-8

(three, six, eight)

7-9-1-6

(seven, nine, one, six)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:43.32

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 43.32)

07-12-26-33-39

(seven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $297 million

22-36-48-59-61, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3

(twenty-two, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)

12-14-17-22-24, Mega Ball: 13

(twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four; Mega Ball: thirteen)

