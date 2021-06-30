Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-5-0

(six, five, zero)

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

0-7-9-4

(zero, seven, nine, four)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:48.96

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 48.96)

Estimated jackpot: $207,000

21-28-34-36-38

(twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $176,000

Estimated jackpot: $72 million

24-29-50-65-66, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 4

(twenty-four, twenty-nine, fifty, sixty-five, sixty-six; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $88 million

12-13-16-18-25, Mega Ball: 25

(twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $59 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

June 30, 2021 9:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

June 30, 2021 9:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

June 30, 2021 9:10 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

June 30, 2021 9:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

June 30, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

June 30, 2021 8:23 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service