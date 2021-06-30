Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
5-6-4
(five, six, four)
0-7-9-4
(zero, seven, nine, four)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:48.96
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 48.96)
Estimated jackpot: $207,000
21-28-34-36-38
(twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $176,000
Estimated jackpot: $72 million
24-29-50-65-66, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 4
(twenty-four, twenty-nine, fifty, sixty-five, sixty-six; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
12-13-16-18-25, Mega Ball: 25
(twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $59 million
