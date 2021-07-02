Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:40.78
Estimated jackpot: $226,000
¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.
