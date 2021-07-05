Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
0-3-7
(zero, three, seven)
2-3-2
(two, three, two)
6-9-2-7
(six, nine, two, seven)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:41.87
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 41.87)
Estimated jackpot: $63,000
09-21-23-33-34
(nine, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $68,000
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
Comments