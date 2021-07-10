Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-7-2

(six, seven, two)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 10, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

July 10, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

July 10, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

July 10, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 10, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

July 10, 2021 11:15 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service