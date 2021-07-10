Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments