Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

3-3-7

(three, three, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $128 million

Estimated jackpot: $161 million

  Comments  

Lottery

CA Lottery

July 18, 2021 5:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 18, 2021 5:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

July 18, 2021 5:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

July 18, 2021 5:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

July 18, 2021 5:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

July 18, 2021 5:22 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service