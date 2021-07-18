Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
3-3-7
(three, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $128 million
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Midday' game.
