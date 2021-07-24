Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

7-7-2

(seven, seven, two)

6-1-5

(six, one, five)

8-8-7-1

(eight, eight, seven, one)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:45.56

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 45.56)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

03-14-16-25-28

(three, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $178,000

13-17-19-40-69, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, forty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $138 million

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

