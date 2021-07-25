Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-1-3

(four, one, three)

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

July 25, 2021 4:22 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 3:31 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 25, 2021 3:31 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

July 25, 2021 12:39 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 24, 2021 9:30 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

July 24, 2021 9:28 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service