CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
1-6-7
8-4-1
1-7-7-4
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:45.50
Estimated jackpot: $123,000
03-22-25-31-37
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
02-35-36-54-64, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $186 million
