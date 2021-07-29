Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Midday" game were:

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

