Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-8-4

(three, eight, four)

7-7-4

(seven, seven, four)

9-8-8-3

(nine, eight, eight, three)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:40.26

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 40.26)

Estimated jackpot: $166,000

13-19-21-30-34

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $589,000

01-09-17-27-34, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(one, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $179 million

Estimated jackpot: $211 million

