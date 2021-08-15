Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:45.20
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 45.20)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000
¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.
Comments