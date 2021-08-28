Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-7-1
(nine, seven, one)
4-7-8
(four, seven, eight)
1-5-6-9
(one, five, six, nine)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.75
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.75)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
15-16-17-26-31
(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
Estimated jackpot: $306 million
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
06-17-29-30-45, Mega Ball: 5
(six, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-five; Mega Ball: five)
