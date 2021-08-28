Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

9-7-1

(nine, seven, one)

4-7-8

(four, seven, eight)

1-5-6-9

(one, five, six, nine)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.75

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.75)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

15-16-17-26-31

(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

06-17-29-30-45, Mega Ball: 5

(six, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-five; Mega Ball: five)

