Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-1-9

(five, one, nine)

9-5-1

(nine, five, one)

4-3-4-5

(four, three, four, five)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:43.45

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 43.45)

Estimated jackpot: $62,000

08-09-20-28-30

(eight, nine, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

03-15-45-51-61, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(three, fifteen, forty-five, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

