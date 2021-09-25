Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

4-5-5

(four, five, five)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

1-8-9-4

(one, eight, nine, four)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:44.88

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 44.88)

Estimated jackpot: $127,000

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

02-03-15-16-31

(two, three, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

17-21-27-43-56, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $523 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

September 25, 2021 6:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

September 25, 2021 6:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

September 25, 2021 6:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

September 25, 2021 6:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

September 25, 2021 5:19 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

September 25, 2021 5:19 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service