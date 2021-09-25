Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
4-5-5
(four, five, five)
1-8-9-4
(one, eight, nine, four)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:44.88
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 44.88)
Estimated jackpot: $127,000
02-03-15-16-31
(two, three, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $83,000
17-21-27-43-56, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $523 million
