CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-7-9

(one, seven, nine)

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

4-2-5-2

(four, two, five, two)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:44.48

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 44.48)

Estimated jackpot: $154,000

04-14-23-28-38

(four, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

02-07-11-17-32, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(two, seven, eleven, seventeen, thirty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $570 million

12-13-16-17-22, Mega Ball: 6

(twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two; Mega Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $21 million

