Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
3-0-9
(three, zero, nine)
2-1-4
(two, one, four)
9-6-5-2
(nine, six, five, two)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:46.62
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 46.62)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
03-08-16-19-21
(three, eight, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments