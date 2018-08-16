Vatican in ‘shame and sorrow’ over abuses in Pennsylvania

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2010 file photo, Pope Francis, left, talks with Papal Foundation Chairman Cardinal Donald Wuerl, Archbishop of Washinghton, D.C., during a meeting with members of the Papal Foundation at the Vatican. On Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2018, a Pennsylvania grand jury accused Cardinal Wuerl of helping to protect abusive priests when he was Pittsburgh’s bishop. Pool Photo via AP L'Osservatore Romano