Documents: Suspects in missing teacher’s death admit slaying

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2006, file photo, teacher Tara Grinstead is displayed on a billboard in Ocilla, Ga. New court documents suggest that within weeks of a south Georgia teacher’s disappearance, two of her ex-students told friends at a party they had killed her and burned her body. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Ryan Alexander Duke and Bo Dukes made the admission a month after Tara Grinstead was reported missing in October 2005. Elliott Minor, File AP Photo