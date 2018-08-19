4 Japanese players kicked out after “night out with women.”

Four Japanese basketball players arrive at Jakarta airport Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. They were kicked off their Asian Games team and sent home Monday after delegation head Yasuhiro Yamashita said they “spent the night in a hotel with women.” Yamashita told a news conference that the four players hooked up with the women after eating and drinking and were easily identified by wearing Japan-emblazoned shirts in an entertainment district. Kyodo News via AP Jun Hirata