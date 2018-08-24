‘Disappointed’ South Africa summons US envoy for Trump tweet

In this photo taken Oct. 30, 2017 people place white crosses, symbolically representing farmers killed in the country, at a ceremony at the Vorrtrekker Monument in Pretoria, South Africa. U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted that he has asked the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “closely study the South African land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers.” Trump added, “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” (AP Photo) AP