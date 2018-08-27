Support builds for plan to rename Senate building for McCain

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2014 file photo, the Capitol is seen from the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. A proposal to rename the Russell Senate Office building after Arizona Sen. John McCain appears to be gaining bipartisan support, but success is far from assured. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer proposed renaming the Senate’s oldest office building in McCain’s honor after the veteran Republican senator died Aug. 25, 2018, from brain cancer. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo