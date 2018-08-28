Son and co face Vietnam and ‘Korean Hiddink’ at Asian Games

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 7, 2002 file photo, South Korean national soccer team’s head coach Park Hang-seo, second from left, and North Korean head coach Ri Jung-man, second from right, with the two team’s players, raise their hands to South Korean soccer fans after their friendly match for unification of both Koreas, at the Sangam World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. If South Korea’s national team is to reach the final of the Asian Games and win an exemption from military service for its players, then it will have to get past Vietnam and the “Korean Hiddink.” Korean coach Park Hang-seo, a member of Guus Hiddink’s coaching staff at the 2002 World Cup when South Korea reached the semifinals, is coaching Vietnam. Yun Jai-hyoung AP Photo