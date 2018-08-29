Iraq official: Suicide bomber kills 7 at checkpoint in Anbar

FILE - In this Friday, July 20, 2012 file photo, Iraqi soldiers patrol along the border between Syria and Iraq in Anbar province, Iraq. Several people were killed in a car bomb blast in a former stronghold of the Islamic State group in western Iraq, a security official said on Wednesday. Maj. Gen. Qasem al-Dulaimi told The Associated Press the attacker drove a booby-trapped vehicle into a joint security checkpoint managed by the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces at the southern entrance to the town of al-Qaim, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Syrian border. Khalid Mohammed, File AP Photo