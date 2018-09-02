2-state effort aimed at freeing mentally challenged woman

This September 2015 photo provided by the Iowa Department of Corrections shows Angel Stewart, who is the subject of a pending clemency petition to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Stewart was convicted of kidnapping in both Missouri and Iowa following the 1994 abduction and killing of two elderly Iowa women. Her advocates say Stewart has an IQ of 65 and was abused by the men responsible for the crime. They say she went along only out of fear and played no direct role in the kidnappings or killings. (Iowa Department of Corrections via AP) AP