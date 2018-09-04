Pence calls on Myanmar to free 2 Reuters reporters

Pan Ei Mon, wife of a Reuters journalist Wa Lone, talks to media during a press briefing at a hotel in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison Monday on charges of illegal possession of official documents, a ruling met with international condemnation that will add to outrage over the military’s human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. Thein Zaw AP Photo