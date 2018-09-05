Security camera catches naked intruder

Video taken by WFAA shows the Fox 4 News building after a driver crashed into it Wednesday morning. A man was arrested after repeatedly crashing his truck into the building while ranting about treason, according to media reports.
Ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon making landfall at the Alabama - Mississippi border, the International Space Station captured a view of the storm on September 4, 2018. The space station was 255 miles above the Gulf of Mexico.
Grizzly bear biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured two adult male grizzly bears in Northwest Montana in August 2018. The bears were then re-released without being drugged or handled, but one had quite the reaction.
West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a gala performance of Hamilton in London on August 29, and the musical’s creator Lin Manuel Miranda was also there to witness the Prince’s reaction to the onstage depiction of his ancestor King George III.
