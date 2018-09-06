Past goose-steppers proud of place in North Korean parades

In this Aug. 29, 2018 photo, North Korean defector Sim Ju-il shows how to do North Korean military goosesteps during an interview in Seoul, South Korea. Even two decades after he fled North Korea, even with an abiding hatred of the ruling dictatorship, Sim sometimes still relives the days when he goose-stepped past the nation’s revered founder, Kim Il Sung, as a young man. Goose-stepping soldiers are the most spectacular part of North Korea’s massive military parades. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo