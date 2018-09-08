Death toll nears 40 from northern Japan earthquake

A worker walks past cars half buried in mud caused by ground liquefaction after a powerful earthquake in Kiyota ward of Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Thursday’s powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido. Some parts of the city were severely damaged, with houses atilt and roads crumbled or sunken. A mudslide left several cars half buried, and the ground subsided in some areas, leaving drainpipes and manhole covers protruding by more than a meter (yard) in some places. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo