Palestinian protest family Tamimi says travel abroad denied

File - In this , Sunday, July 29, 2018 file photo, Ahed Tamimi waves after she visited the tomb of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Tamimi family says they have been banned from traveling abroad. Her father, Bassem, said they were informed by the Palestinian Ministry of Civil Affairs they are barred by the Israeli Authorities from leaving. He said they were set to leave last week upon initiation by pro-Palestinian groups in Belgium, France and Spain. Majdi Mohammed. File AP Photo