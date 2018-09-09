Backers of Brazil candidate in 1st rally after knife attack

Flavio Bolsonaro, son of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, gives a thumbs up during a rally in support of his father who was stabbed while campaigning, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. Jair, a far-right congressman with the National Social Liberal Party who is running second in opinion polls, was stabbed Thursday during a rally in Juiz de Fora. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo