High stakes as 2-month sprint to Election Day begins

FILE - in this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the U.S. Capitol is seen at sunrise, in Washington. Control of Congress and the future of Donald Trump’s presidency are on the line as the 2018 primary season winds to a close this week, jumpstarting a two-month sprint to Election Day that will test Democrats’ ability to harness a wave of opposition to Trump and whether the president can motivate his staunch supporters when he’s not on the ballot. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo