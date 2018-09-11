Ethiopian, Eritrean leaders officially open their border

FILE - In this Saturday, July 14, 2018 file photo, Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki, right, is welcomed by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, 2nd right, for his first visit in 22 years, at the airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Celebrating their dramatic diplomatic thaw, the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 marked the Ethiopian new year at a border where a bloody war and ensuing tensions had divided them for decades. Mulugeta Ayene, File AP Photo