FILE-- In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 photo Hans-Georg Maassen, center, head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, waits for the beginning of a hearing at the home affairs committee of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. The leaders of Germany’s three governing parties are meeting in Berlin on Tuesday to decide the fate of the country’s domestic intelligence chief amid calls for him to be fired over his approach to far-right extremism.
FILE-- In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 photo Hans-Georg Maassen, center, head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, waits for the beginning of a hearing at the home affairs committee of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. The leaders of Germany’s three governing parties are meeting in Berlin on Tuesday to decide the fate of the country’s domestic intelligence chief amid calls for him to be fired over his approach to far-right extremism. Michael Sohn, file AP Photo
FILE-- In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 photo Hans-Georg Maassen, center, head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, waits for the beginning of a hearing at the home affairs committee of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. The leaders of Germany’s three governing parties are meeting in Berlin on Tuesday to decide the fate of the country’s domestic intelligence chief amid calls for him to be fired over his approach to far-right extremism. Michael Sohn, file AP Photo

Nation & World

Top German spy loses job after clashing with Merkel

The Associated Press

September 18, 2018 09:08 AM

BERLIN

The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency is being replaced after clashing with Chancellor Angela Merkel over anti-migrant violence in the country.

Merkel's office released a short statement Tuesday saying the head of Germany's BfV spy agency, Hans-Georg Maassen, will be moved to a new position within the Interior Ministry.

The decision, which follows three-way talks between Merkel and the heads of two other parties in her governing coalition, is a defeat for conservatives in her Union bloc.

The center-left Social Democrats and some in Merkel's party had been calling for Maassen to be fired for playing down recent far-right violence in the eastern city of Chemnitz.

Maassen has also been criticized for alleged improper contacts with members of the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, which he denies.

  Comments  