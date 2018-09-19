FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, North Korean soldiers adjust their hats before posing for a photo on a viewing platform overlooking the caldera of Mount Paektu in North Korea. There is no more sacred a place in North Korea than Mount Paektu. The still active volcano, site of one the most violent eruptions in history, is considered to be the spiritual epicenter of the North Korean revolution.
Politics, pride in leaders trip to ‘sacred’ N. Korea volcano

The Associated Press

September 19, 2018 09:35 PM

PYONGYANG, North Korea

There is no more sacred place in North Korea than Mount Paektu, and getting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to such a spot is a propaganda coup unlike any other. The still active volcano is considered to be the spiritual epicenter of the North Korean revolution. It's also a less-than-subtle reminder that in North Korea, everything is political —even the mountains.

On Thursday, the two Korean leaders on the final day of their summit headed to Paektu after a day of wide-ranging agreements they trumpeted as a major step toward peace on the peninsula.

Kim Jong Un made Paektu, which straddles the border with China, something of a pet project. He has visited the mountain several times and ordered the closest city, Samjiyon, rebuilt into a showcase of the revolution.

