AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

A boy in costume clutching a Guatemalan flag sits outside a local fast food restaurant as he waits with his father for a march to start against Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and corruption in Guatemala City, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Thousands marched to protest Morales’ decision to end the work of a U.N. anti-corruption commission that has helped lead high-profile graft probes targeting dozens of powerful people, including one involving Morales. Moises Castillo AP Photo